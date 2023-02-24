Territory – Alpha 5.70.1 – Hotfixes

Fixed
- AI spawn seed not randomised properly
- Base buildpart textures too bright
- Stone furnace light not turning off
- No Footsteps on some building stairs
Performance
- Turned off shadows for a bunch of small things that don’t need them
Changed files in this update