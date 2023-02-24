 Skip to content

Territory update for 24 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.70.1 – Hotfixes

Build 10628241

Fixed

  • AI spawn seed not randomised properly
  • Base buildpart textures too bright
  • Stone furnace light not turning off
  • No Footsteps on some building stairs

Performance

  • Turned off shadows for a bunch of small things that don’t need them

