Early Access Release v.024

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the console builds.

v.024 is a large update as there is a major restructure of the Online Leaderboard Legends underway. In short, we are implementing an accurate asynchronous multiplayer ghost system to allow for people to see their friends ghost and compete directly against that ghost and recorded on a leaderboard. This includes a messaging and monetary reward system for people challenging your score.

This is a leap from what we had originally planned to deliver for this mode and will provide a more fun experience. There is a fair way to go and the tables are fairly empty at the moment but progress is being made. You can currently challenge a couple of the test scores, but not all of them. It is playable but please be aware that there are bugs as this is a major re-structure.

In the interim we've also added some new animations that people have asked for (along with scores), and with some fairly extensive localisation fixes - including the ability to save games in a specific language which has been a problem.

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.024:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files at this point. It's a little hit and miss at the moment - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this. We are working on a solution to allow for future updates to apply to save files.

🌊 ONLINE LEADERBOARDS:

ADDED: GHOST SYSTEM – building Ghost system to track player movement and accurately replay their movement in game modes (in progress).

ADDED: Mapping System: a mapping system that maps player component structure to AI structure

ADDED: Player identity clone mechanics to consume the mapping made in the mapping system

ADDED: System to capture extra variables within the environment (weather, ocean system’s time, ocean system settings etc)

ADDED: System to identify players by their Online ID throughout the application

ADDED: System to distinguish between and Read/write to individual platform profile save data

ADDED: Recording data through the whole match and render the recorded data when a player challenges this record

ADDED: Automatic cleanup of files on the server side and removal of test data

ADDED: Adaptive framerate output when rendering.

FIXED: Manly did not load a surfboard (opening cutscene), so the user could not play

FIXED: Add a player pin (marker above the head of the friend you are challenging) in order to track them throughout the game

FIXED: End of Round Cutscene needed to play and was broken

FIXED: Fixed functionality and Weather Info in the opening screen information

FIXED: A.I. / friend scores – were inaccurate. The moves seem to be captured but not the scoring. Still a few bugs that need to be fixed

FIXED: A.I. / friend / captured player needs audio to be added to its moves. None of the surf sounds are captured Still a few bugs that need to be fixed

PARTIAL FIX: Uploading data was failing – also manual or automatic uploads Still a few bugs that need to be fixed

FIXED: End cutscene was failing – second run through

FIXED: add loading animation to the start opening cutscene Still a few bugs that need to be fixed

FIXED: animation not applied to the end cutscene. Competitor player in a T-Pose on the podium

FIXED: YAGO MODEL: if the user selects the same model as the opponent, the facial features were lost.

MODEL FIXES/ALTERATIONS:

FIXED: A.I. models Felicity Palmateer Lisa Martinez & Michelle Gagne problems with their hair and skullcaps

🌊 FIXED: Main Menu > Top Right corner > R stick Arrows pointing Down (and UP) were off centered. Replaced animation with functional images

🌊 FIXED: Large afro texture issue in the character creator

🌊 FIXED: Female Bikini top blend shape issue

🌊 FIXED: Main Menu > Top Right corner > R stick Arrows pointing Down (and UP) were off centered. Replaced animation with functional images
🌊 FIXED: Large afro texture issue in the character creator
🌊 FIXED: Female Bikini top blend shape issue
FIXED: Female Bikini bottom blend shape issue

GAME MODES:

FIXED: The Contender Series: Once the user begins to compete on Tour 2 onward, the Contender Series lock system needed resetting

GAME:

🌊 FIXED: Tour - at rounds end, if the user spammed the continue 'A' button (XBX) / 'X' button (PS5) on the results screen it lead the user to the incorrect menu

🌊 FIXED: Tour - at rounds end, if the user spammed the continue 'A' button (XBX) / 'X' button (PS5) breaks the surfers, weather and the navigation

🌊 FIXED: Tour - at rounds end, if the user spammed the continue 'A' button (XBX) / 'X' button (PS5) breaks the UI

ADDED: Configure activity Campaign for platform

PARTIAL FIX: PWC If the user called the PWC close to the end of world boundary, the PWC could render on or just outside the end of world boundary.

UI:

🌊 FIXED: Remove R/R3 appears on Heat Result screen

🌊 FIXED: Board and Character stats are being lost mid-game (reduced to zero). Thank you Vasco Ojii-san & QA

🌊 FIXED: Records displayed disappeared after a contested event for Tour 2 onward

🌊 FIXED: Remove 3rd party term 'key'within the tutorial

🌊 FIXED: Remove 'Right analogue stick' and display 'Right stick'

🌊 FIXED: Remove 'Left bumper button' and display on relevant platform 'L1 button'

FIXED: Update controller images per platform

🌊 FIXED: Update platform specific terminology 'Triggers' where needed and 'button' where needed

🌊 ADDED: Mini Tutorial Manly specific lesson: localize all text and images on this screen (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

🌊 FIXED: Update platform specific terminology 'Triggers' where needed and 'button' where needed
🌊 ADDED: Mini Tutorial Manly specific lesson: localize all text and images on this screen (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)
ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: TUBE DOUBLE ARM STALL HIGH

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: TUBE DOUBLE ARM STALL LOW

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: LAYBACK TUBE STALL HIGH

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: LAYBACK TUBE STALL LOW

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: AIR: ALLEY OOP AIR

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: AIR: TWO HANDED SUPERMAN AIR

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: AIR: RODEO AIR

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: AIR: FLYNSTONE FLIP

ADDED TO OPTONS TRICK TABLE: AIR: SUSHI ROLL

MODIFIED: AIR OPTIONS TRICK TABLE LAYOUT

REPLAYS: Updated Replays UI per platform

ANIMATION

🌊 ADDED: PUMP ANIMATION LOW - thanks BL for the assistance on this one

🌊 ADDED: PUMP ANIMATION HIGH

🌊 ADDED: PUMP ANIMATION STALL CONDITION

🌊 ADDED: PUMP ANIMATION CONTROL CONDITION

🌊 ADDED: TUBE DOUBLE ARM STALL HIGH

🌊 ADDED: TUBE DOUBLE ARM STALL LOW

ADDED: LAYBACK TUBE STALL HIGH

ADDED: LAYBACK TUBE STALL LOW

🌊- ADDED: AIR: ALLEY OOP AIR

🌊- ADDED: AIR: ALLEY OOP AIR
ADDED: AIR: TWO HANDED SUPERMAN AIR

ADDED: AIR: RODEO AIR

ADDED: AIR: FLYNSTONE FLIP

ADDED: AIR: SUSHI ROLL

FIX: ROOF GRAB LEFT ANIMATION: front and back legs had an IK issue – rotating on the spot

SCORE:

🌊 ADDED SCORING: TUBE DOUBLE ARM STALL HIGH

🌊 ADDED SCORING: TUBE DOUBLE ARM STALL LOW

ADDED SCORING: LAYBACK TUBE STALL HIGH

ADDED SCORING: LAYBACK TUBE STALL LOW

🌊 ADDED SCORING: AIR: ALLEY OOP AIR

🌊 ADDED SCORING: AIR: ALLEY OOP AIR
ADDED SCORING: AIR: TWO HANDED SUPERMAN AIR

ADDED SCORING: AIR: RODEO AIR

ADDED SCORING: AIR: FLYNSTONE FLIP

ADDED SCORING: AIR: SUSHI ROLL

ADDED SCORING: AIR FRONTSIDE AIR

ADDED SCORING: AIR BACKSIDE AIR

🌊 LOCALISATION:

ADDED: Language specific saves. Updated UI to allow for language changes prior to commencing a saved game.

FIXED: The application did not localize the term 'Button' in any supported language throughout the game.

FIXED: The application displayed the incorrect term for 'Controller' in Spanish language.

FIXED: Challenge > Single Session, all locations featured debug text "No translation found for 'SingleSession_LocationDesc'" Updated each language

FIXED: Challenge > Air Challenge, all locations featured debug text "No translation found for 'AirChallenge_LocationDesc'" Updated each language

FIXED: Challenge > Tube Challenge, all locations featured debug text "No translation found for 'TubeChallenge_LocationDesc'" Updated each language

FIXED: Challenge > Tow Challenge, all locations featured debug text "No translation found for 'TowChallenge_LocationDesc'"

FIXED: Mini Tutorial Screen 1: localize all text and images on this screen (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Mini Tutorial Screen 2: localize all text and images on this screen (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Mini Tutorial Screen 3: localize all text and images on this screen (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Mini Tutorial Screen 4: localize all text and images on this screen (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Word Surf Tour Main Menu. Each one of the tabs on Main Menu need to be sized correctly (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: World Tour > Mode > Contender Series Mode. Each one of the 16 Series Events results screens have numerical spacing and sizing issues that needed to be fixed

FIXED: Contender Series Tour, after the user unlocks the next area the button on the Popup was missing and there were text sizing issues per language

FIXED: World Tour > Mode > Contender Series Mode. Each one of the 16 Series Events results screens have numerical spacing and sizing issues that needed to be fixed

FIXED: PWC UI > size and positoning for UI instruction text (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: World Tour > Cutscenes: Localize text and images for opening cutscene sequence

FIXED: Character Creator: Update translation for suit type 2 decscription

FIXED: Character Creator: Update translation for suit type 3 decscription when the suit was already equipped

FIXED: Character Creator: Update translation for suit type 2 decscription for when the user is found not to be wearing a type 2 suit.

FIXED: Character > Wetsuits > Select Wetsuit 3 (shirtless) > Select 1 Piece > 2nd in the menu (Patron de la pieza) update translation

FIXED: Pop-up Button Text – space all languages on 1 line instead of 2

FIXED: Main Menu Text – space all languages on 1 line instead of 2

FIXED: Pause Screen Text – needed to be in caps for player and board (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Game UI – scale down the score text as it was too oversized (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Game UI – scale down the conditions text. Too oversized (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Opening Game Menu UI – deletion button. Too oversized (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Main Menu Tour Mode progression text. Too oversized (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Surfer Name (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Location (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Score: (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Combo Score: (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Time of Score: (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Ranking: (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: DISPLAY NAME (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Rank (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: SCORE (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Time of score (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Days ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 1 Day ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Minutes ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 1 Minute ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Seconds ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 1 Second ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 1 Month ago (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Connecting (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Loading (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Failed to connect (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Online Connection (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Upload Score (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 1st Place (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 2nd Place (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: 3rd Place (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Hey! You've earned a new score for your at this location: (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Score upload (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Your scores been ignored because your old score was: at this location: was higher than your present score: (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Online messaging localize: Rank (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Options, localize titles including Audio Screen, Music Screen, Display Screen, Camera Screen, Rules Screen, Trick Screen and User Interface Key

FIXED: Tool tip navigation (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Options, camera option <Far>, <Mid> and <Near> (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Options > Tricks Screen table containing English text headings 'Trick Name', 'Wave Area', 'Side', 'Button', etc...(French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: R button (stats in Main Menu) displayed English text Male and Natural and needed space and resizing. (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Challenge > Localize PWC checkpoint text, "Park PWC here to earn priority" (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Tutorial > Duck Dive tutorial (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Tutorial > "Tasks" throughout the tutorial was in English localised to (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: World Surf Tour, going to next location had English tooltips for the buttons "Proceed" and "Cancel" (French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese)

FIXED: Resize / tidy up the NON ENLISH screen descriptions for Single Session, Air Challenge, Big Wave Challenge etc.

FIXED: Options: Re-size Japanese and Portuguese general natigation to allow for 1 line display as opposed to 2

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Proper Ghost System for Online Leaderboard Legends - ongoing development

Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging cleanup

Language localisation cleanup (ongoing)

Tokyo: numerous game related bugs, and tweaks

Alter combo scoring system for tied events

PWC end of world bugs

Replays – right hand on the model texture stretching

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.