Carry Over Bug Hotfix - Leaderboard Rolllback

With hotfix 0.9.0.6a we are fixing the carry over bug that prevented that your previous run was reset. We therefore also rolled back the leaderboard to the state of 23.02.2023.

We appologise for the inconvenience caused by the roll back or for the hours you where not able to play the game properly.

Note that we also crated a new leaderboard connection so that old game builds are not able to publish scores into the new rolled back version of the leaderboard. This should ensure that the new leaderboard will not receive any entries of older game versions which are updated at a later time abusing the bug to post higher scores.

Bugfixes:

Fixed carry over run progress bug

Fixed wrong skill highlight on companion skills when hovering over the skill node in the stats menu.

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know.

