Build 10627805 · Last edited 24 February 2023

General:

Leaderboards !

The following stats are now tracked: Kills Deaths Experience Coins Chests Matches Played Matches Won



These stats can be viewed in the Main Menu and will be updated at the end of every match played.

Players can see how they rank against other Players close to their rank or against the Top 10 scores.

Lobby improvements and layout adjustments.

Non-server Players can now see what option is being selected in the lobby.

Players can now join lobbies, refresh lobby lists and change region search through keyboard/controller controls (previous was only left clicking).

Gameplay:

Teams!

The Host can now enable Teams and assign Players to the Blue/Red/Green/Yellow team. All gamemodes support Teams.

Terrains!

Added 2 new planet terrain types (Snow + Fire) which each have a 1/3 chance of appearing. Terrains affect how a Planet is generated.

Puddle Hazards!

Certain planet terrains will have small hazardous patches scattered around the planet. New Puddle hazards are: Ice Patch (Snow Planet) - Stepping on these will make movement slower and slippy. Lava Patch (Fire Planet) - Stepping on these will deal damage and blast the Player upwards.

Terrain Weapons!

Certain weapons are now only obtainable depending on the terrain type:

Snake Whip- (Grass Planet)

Ice Bomb- (Snow Planet)

Fire Blaster- (Fire Planet)

NPCs now have weapons based on the terrain type.

NPCs colour will now change with terrain type.

Balance Changes:

Ice Bomb - Now only throws slightly in front of the Player. Previously, it lobbed very far ahead and was hard to land.

Bug Fixes: