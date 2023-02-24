 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 24 February 2023

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 240223

Share · View all patches · Build 10627763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Size: 30.4 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when talking to most Princesses
ːswirliesː Fixed quest dialogue box changing the width and ending off screen
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs sprites not reappearing after the Beach quest

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10627763
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link