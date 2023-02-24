Patch 0.17.7 - Balance, Bugs and Stealthy Humbies



We have a longer list of small balance improvements and few important bug fixes for you.

In parallel we are working on the next major update, stay tuned!

Balancing/ Tweaks:

Early zombies have less health, takes more time until higher health Zombies appear. Balanced for all missions. Takes a bit higher threat levels until the late zombie types appear.

Humbie Level 1 do not flee from Zombies anymore and do not get attacked. Gives you new possibilities to utilize them. Humbie Level 2 also do not get attacked, but flee from Zombies. We are curious about your feedback here, felt very good while testing and opened up lots of possbilities.

We had the problem that Zombies within your base are painful to handle and the fleeing behavior they trigger can get your lab to a stand still, this problem grew with the added frozen zombie storages and unfrozen Zombies now in your base, having Humbie Level 1 do repairs and still able to interact helps a lot to counteract those problems. Humbie Level 3 attacking doors changed to deal 1000 extra damage instead of instantly opening doors and giving them the broken state flag. Makes high tier doors more valueable against angry humbie level 3.

Tank boss now uses zombie attack behavior, making it more reliable that he attacks at the same front as the other zombies. Has less chance to attack the main storage and attacks gates for longer before choosing a new target.

A more stepless smoother camera zoom without a threshold to overcome for that final zoom out

Camera field of view stays at 53 now instead ranging from 52 to 100.

Resource camps give less lumber harvesting bonus on later levels.

Fences and walls do not have broken status icons anymore. Trees and gatherables do not have can't be accessed status icons anymore. Reduces object status icon spam.

Furnace I and II +20% metal output to make early metal production a bit easier.

Humbie Level 1 get hungry a little slower.

Meat Grower I now produces one meat every 50 seconds instead of 75, which roughly translates into 18 meat per day instead of 10, accounting for down times. Necessary change to make Humbie Level 1 operated meat grower with less output more feasible.

Grills now require lumber to produce grilled meat, at least for tier 2 and 3.

Bugs: