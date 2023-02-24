Patch Notes 0.7.2

Hello Gamers! Day-3 small patch is here!
- All players can now receive coins when the host presses the 'Back to Menu' button in the middle of a game.
- Fixed chat text in the intro being truncated at 16:10 resolution.
