Dragon Spear update for 24 February 2023

UPDATE 1.014

24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. We have added items that can be purchased with DimensionStone and pstone.
  2. DLC purchase history error correction
  3. Add DimensionStone ui

