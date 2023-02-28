Public Beta Client- Age of Sorcery Chapter 3 (2023.02.28)

WORK IN PROGRESS BUILD AND DOCUMENT

This is a work in progress build and as such, neither of the changes and implementations found in it are final. Neither is the patchnotes document, which will be updated, corrected and completed over the Public Beta Client period to better reflect the work in progress nature of this build.

We’re readying our gears for the next Chapter of Age of Sorcery. Chapter 3 is right around the corner so we’re releasing the current beta publicly so you can have an early look at what’s coming!

Chapter 3 will introduce a new mechanic we hope you get to love as much as we did creating it: Golem Shaping! Gather different parts and raise your golem in the new workbenches. Depending on which parts you use, you will be able to raise guardian golems that will follow you in your quests, or utility golems that will gather resources for you on demand! Take it one step further with the coatings to further customize your creations! Chapter 3 will also introduce a new encounter! A moon eclipse is looming over the nightime skies. Face Kurak and all the dark forces protecting him in his lair for rewards that will be worth your time!

Another big addition we are adding in Chapter 3 is a complete overhaul of the Journey System. We went back to the drawing board and redesigned the system from the ground up. New objectives, more meaningful paths, new UI, and even rewards to make your user Journey all the more meaningful and satisfying!

That’s not all included in this update: many new fixes to known issues, stability improvements as well as a new Battle Pass track (including mannequins!) will come bundled in once we release this update on all platforms in the near future. Until then, if you choose to give this beta a try, let us know your feedback!

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING MODS

Please remember that updates can mess with the functionality of your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed. For the purposes of testing, we recommend not using any mods when playing on Public Beta Client.

Golem Shaping!



Construct your own Golem using different parts, specialize it in combat or utility to harvest materials for you! Apply coatings to add special effects and extra customization!

New crafting benches, reagents, NPCs, loot and other goodies await in this free update!

Journey System revamp!



A brand new journey system with new and redesigned challenges for a more comprehensive and welcoming learning experience.

Get rewards for completing journey steps and milestones, including resources and equipment!

New encounter: Bloodstone!



The night has retreated, replaced by a foreboding eclipse, amplifying catastrophic sorceries being conducted in the shadows.

Mek-kamoses knows Kurak hides beneath the sands. He has fashioned a Transportory Stone for any adventurer willing to take on Kurak and attempt to return his head to Mek-kamoses.