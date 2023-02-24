Beta - v0.1.00b Patch Notes

IMPORTANT: This update includes changes to how saving works in an attempt to prevent rare instances where save files became corrupted, but it's possible that these changes may affect your existing save file. If you are worried about this, I recommend that you wait for future beta patches or until this patch is out of beta.
Enemies
- Base maximum life bonus per level for all enemies increased from 6 to 10.
Emblems
- Blessing of Haste: Speed bonus increased from 0.8 tiles per second to 1.5.
- Tumbler: Heal increased from 10% of maximum life to 15%, effect now has a 2 second cooldown.
Spells
- Rework - Chain Lightning (Amplify, previously Infuse): This spell now deals (120% power) arcane damage but casts increases the damage of the next cast by 30% for up to 1 second (stacks up to 4 times). Casting any other spell removes all stacks.
- Invigorate: Attack speed bonus increased from 25% to 30%, maximum mana bonus reduced from 100% to 60%, duration increased from 6 seconds to 6.5.
- Solar Beam (Prism): Beam range reduced from 4 tiles to 3.
- Storm Spear (Ricochet): Damage reduced from 40-130% of power to 30-110%, damage bonus per bounce reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Whirling Death (Pirouette): Instead casts spell whenever the player dashes, damage is no longer reduced.
Other
- Runes can now be viewed in the hub room spell encyclopedia. Use left click and right click on a spell page to switch runes.
- Hazard - Arrow Turrets (Sewers): Fire rate greatly decreased, only half of all turrets fire each volley.
- Further changed how saving works in an attempt to prevent rare save file erasure/loss.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Burst (Demolition) would trigger on-cast effects (e.g. Time Leak emblem) multiple times.
- Fixed bug where Stone Skin (Trample) was dealing less damage while casting.
- Fixed bug where Stone Skin (Trample) was dealing damage every frame and causing the screen to shake aggressively while moving and channeling with the Levitation emblem equipped.
- Fixed bug where Hunter's Dash emblem was not applying damage bonus to Whirling Death (Pirouette) dashes.
- Fixed bug where Repear emblem was not applying resistances penalties.
