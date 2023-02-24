TRAFFIC v1.07 Final Patch

Alright guys, this is officially the last patch for this game (unless something really bad happens or until the VR Edition starts being developed)

Here are the super important changes:

Performance optimization, max fps set to 60 to avoid unlimited framerate issues.

Added light switch tip so players realize there are light switches in the house they can switch on.

Made the Halloween Event a little bit easier since it was still pretty tough.

Made the pumpkin in the main menu fly away because it's not Halloween anymore but he's still a pretty cool guy.

Added a link to a trailer for my new game, 'I REMEMBER' on the Main Menu.

And that's all. Please go Wishlist my new game 'I REMEMBER', it's already on Steam and will be releasing in March.

Or click here: 'I REMEMBER' Steam Page

Thanks!