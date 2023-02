Share · View all patches · Build 10627429 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Event has been ended

Hello.

With today's update, the exchange period for Islet's 7th anniversary items has also ended.

You can no longer exchange 7th anniversary items with ‘7th anniversary coupon’ at the event vending machine.

Also, it is not possible to make a ‘7th Anniversary Coupon’ in the ‘Simple Paper Machine’.

Event-related coin items

As the event finally ends

You can no longer purchase Ledit, Sticky Glue at the coin shop

Thank you