【Playmeow】The ultimate in indulgence🤫《A Sex Slave's Love Story》The super rose storm is here!!📣

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1698480/_/

🍒◆ Featured system🍒

◇ Full CG mode can be turned on in the environment settings to browse HCGs freely

◇ Stress-free operation--fast text skipping system🌸

◇ Story interspersed with situational judgement options and bonus games to unlock bonus episodes

🍭◆ Story🍭

Her name was Qian Xiangxiang, a woman from the Golden Manor. She had few interests, but sleep with the men was one of them.🍩

This Golden Manor was created to please the men of high society, who could pay to come and play the roles of chauffeur, butler, cook, florist, or even master of the house. They were there to live in harmony with everyone, as if they were one big family, while being able to have intercourse with every woman in sight.🍷

Xiangxiang was blessed with the status of ‘young lady’ of the manor. She was a sweet-looking woman who was good at sleep with the men, so she enjoyed this environment: living a life of indulgence and debauchery with the a lot of men and reporting her lewd behaviour to the master of the manor to please him.🌺

The owner of the manor and head of the Qian family, Ronghao Qian, adopted Xiangxiang as his daughter because of her unique charm. He gave her one goal in life: to marry one of the sons from the other four major corporations, thus bringing the Qian family closer to the other corporations.🏬

So it was that Xiangxiang met her Prince Charming: Ted Carter, son of the Carter family, one of the major five corporations. As a woman of the manor, Xiangxiang had no right to say no to Ted but, deep down, she had a small wish…🎈

She loved Ted with all her heart. She wanted to marry him and return to being an ordinary woman, spending her life with the man she loved. She worked hard towards this goal.💌

A Sex Slave's Love Story is a story about the life of such a woman.💗

💘◆ Gameplay Instruction💘

The game is a POV AVG.The player takes on the role of the heroine, Qian Xiangxiang, and controls her as she spends her time in lustful indulgence.🍿

🏢◆ Game Features🏢

◇15 basic CGs, including more than 130 differentials

◇Game text: 67,000

◇Visual novel with 1 optional mini-game🍰

💞✦Special Discount !!✦💞

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2108290/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924990/HOBGOB/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778280/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1271190/___Queens_Glory/