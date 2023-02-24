Update 0.5.2

What We Have Been Working On
-
Upcoming Campaign Levels and Character Skills
- Planet [REDACTED] Part I is moving steadily and will soon be going through dev testing
- Planet Sentinel Part I and III are currently in dev testing and early art passes!
- (Please note that each of these planets will take several months to fully implement, test, and go live, but this last cycle’s progress represents a major milestone for Phase Four!)
- New Character Skills are currently in development and will be ready for the next update!
- Watch the Discord channel to stay informed with the latest screenshots and dev news
Solar Purge Wins First Place!
- On January 21st & 22nd Hitscan Games visited the ATG Expo in Waco, TX
- There we had the opportunity to meet with both old and new fans and showcase the game
- We also won 1st Place in the Indie Game Competition!
v0.5.2
Campaign
-
Tutorial Popups
- Created a new UI element to explain game mechanics to players
- These will mostly appear in Lockjaw and the Training Room but will ultimately be used whenever new elements appear for the first time in-game
- This is still a work-in-progress and the timing of each popup will adjust over time based on play-testing and feedback
Characters
-
Character Select Skill Descriptions
-
Updated language on the short skill description during Character Select to prevent an error with the window resizing:
- Stryker Barrage updated to say 'Aerial Rocket Strike'
- Engineer Healing Drone updated to say 'Team Health Regen'
- Assassin Warp Dash updated to say 'Move Through Foes'
- Juggernaut Overcharge updated to say 'Boost Melee & Shields'
-
General Updates and Fixes
-
Gameplay
-
Fixed several issues preventing co-op players from spawning/de-spawning correctly
-
Major under-the-hood updates to NPC dialogue (this will make dialogue changes and (potentially) future localization much easier)
-
Disabled Escape input during cutscenes
-
New and updated AOE effects for Assassin Slash skill, Stryker Barrage skill, Juggernaut Energy Drain skill, Medastia poison and Kamikaze Bot detonation radius
-
Fixed Juggernaut Plasma Shield skill dome deployment animation
-
Stryker Barrage skill Updates:
- Increased Level 1 rockets to 10
- Increased Level 2 rockets to 15
- Increased Level 3 rockets to 20
-
-
UI
- Fixed an issue causing the HUD to disappear when picking up weapons and there are 4 players available
- Added new keyboard and mouse input icons
- SP skill points now appears on screen when 1 unused point is available
- Adding extra players from the Pause Menu now requires holding the button for 1 second instead of a press
- Player 1 can no longer attempt to drop out
- Updated icon for Juggernaut Overcharge skill
- New Hitscan studio intro splash screen
-
Training Room
- Added new tutorial popups to explain basic movement, weapon control, and the various practice zones
- Updated the controller and keyboard Instructions in the starting area
- Major overhaul to the Trap Room to include spike traps
- Basic Training modes now cannot begin until the player has started the mission
- Fixed an issue in Live Fire Training where one group of Spyders would not attack the player
- Restored music in the level
- Corrected a long-standing collision error at the back of the Combat Sim Library – players can now move to the edge of the room
- Added new level geometry to the Slayer Mission Training
- Removed the primary ammo kiosks from the Armories
-
Genesis II Station
- Fixed some minor art errors in the floor of the Command Core
- Corrected several grammatical and spelling errors in NPC dialogue
- Added New Warp gate in view of hangar
- Minor Art updates
- Lighting Optimizations
-
Lockjaw Mining
- Added tutorial popups throughout the level (this has temporarily affected the comic timing of the Prison Attendant but a future update will both restore this dialogue and better space out the popups)
- Updated the art by the locked door to Mineral Processing to prevent confusion on where to go
- Solved a long-standing bug preventing enemies from moving through the opened gates at the end of the Mining Floor
- Created very short cutscenes to show what has happened after players unlock doors
- Zoomed out the camera slightly while activating the Manipulator Crane in Loading Zone A to better showcase what is happening
- Made art and gameplay updates to the Security Checkpoint area at the end of the Mining Floor – both doors are now useful to check but only one will allow the player to move forward
- Fixed players’ starting weapon names for consistency with dropped weapons
- Adjusted the height of the staircase leading out of the Mining Floor Security Checkpoint to solve a collision issue some players were having at the top of the stairs
- Moved the falling debris at the staircase by the end of the Processing Transfer area so it can no longer catch on the lowest stair and end up floating
- Slight adjustment to the continue point nearby to give players room to respawn
- Added new post processing FX
- Added new elevator introduction sequence
- Art, Visual FX and Lighting optimizations
- Fixed respawn locations for mini boss mech warden fight
- Fixed Skolac dialogue
-
Lockjaw Cell Blocks
- Updated the Manipulator Crane art for consistency with Mining
- Updated Skorlac dialogue icon
- Art, Visual FX and Lighting updates and optimizations
- Added extra wall lights to guide players
- Fixed several Z-Fighting issues near Cellblock A
- Fixed missing lower cellblock floors
- Fixed overlapping Voice Over dialogue for Prison Attendant
-
Titus
- Fixed drill startup timing logic
-
Titus Queen’s Nest
- HUD now appears when the level starts
-
Oterion Jungle
- Filled in some missing art assets in the cliff face by the edge of the dam
- Solved an issue where some players were getting stuck when trying to move onto and off of the landing pad
- Players can no longer flee from B3-L1-4L during the miniboss battle (this was causing an edge case where it could despawn and prevent player progress)
- Updated Signposts in the Boomtown area to fix icon size errors and missing dialogue
- Restored Nent’s unique dialogue when speaking to Assassin
- Made behind-the-scenes fixes to the Data Module quest and added branching dialogue when interacting with the Decoder Terminals while holding various numbers of modules
- The Entry Key in the Forward Base is now collectible, and must be retrieved from the lockers before the player can proceed with the mission
- Updated art and some dialogue in the Forward Base
- Art, Visual FX and Lighting updates and optimizations
-
Oterion Lost City
- New Voice Over dialogue for Dr. Hadley (Plays when entering the Grassy Clearing)
- Art, Visual FX, Audio and Lighting updates and optimizations
- New screen FX for rain
- Increased waterfall resolution
- Fixed missing Visual FX details
-
Oterion Ruined Sanctum
- Added energy waves from the broken Glyph Cube to the water in the second and third Puzzle Path rooms
-
Oterion Guardian Sanctum
- Cleaned up navigation along the edge of the boss arena and in the Artifact chamber
- Improved the collision in the floor geometry, which should prevent players getting stuck on the seams between stone blocks
-
Holochamber
- Updated hologram art for Mission kiosks
- Art, Visual FX and Lighting optimizations
Join the community!
Find us on Linktree
Changed files in this update