Solar Purge update for 24 February 2023

Update 0.5.2

Update 0.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What We Have Been Working On

  • Upcoming Campaign Levels and Character Skills

    • Planet [REDACTED] Part I is moving steadily and will soon be going through dev testing
    • Planet Sentinel Part I and III are currently in dev testing and early art passes!
    • (Please note that each of these planets will take several months to fully implement, test, and go live, but this last cycle’s progress represents a major milestone for Phase Four!)
    • New Character Skills are currently in development and will be ready for the next update!
    • Watch the Discord channel to stay informed with the latest screenshots and dev news

Solar Purge Wins First Place!

  • On January 21st & 22nd Hitscan Games visited the ATG Expo in Waco, TX
  • There we had the opportunity to meet with both old and new fans and showcase the game
  • We also won 1st Place in the Indie Game Competition!

v0.5.2

Campaign

  • Tutorial Popups

    • Created a new UI element to explain game mechanics to players
    • These will mostly appear in Lockjaw and the Training Room but will ultimately be used whenever new elements appear for the first time in-game
    • This is still a work-in-progress and the timing of each popup will adjust over time based on play-testing and feedback

Characters

  • Character Select Skill Descriptions

    • Updated language on the short skill description during Character Select to prevent an error with the window resizing:

      • Stryker Barrage updated to say 'Aerial Rocket Strike'
      • Engineer Healing Drone updated to say 'Team Health Regen'
      • Assassin Warp Dash updated to say 'Move Through Foes'
      • Juggernaut Overcharge updated to say 'Boost Melee & Shields'

General Updates and Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Fixed several issues preventing co-op players from spawning/de-spawning correctly

    • Major under-the-hood updates to NPC dialogue (this will make dialogue changes and (potentially) future localization much easier)

    • Disabled Escape input during cutscenes

    • New and updated AOE effects for Assassin Slash skill, Stryker Barrage skill, Juggernaut Energy Drain skill, Medastia poison and Kamikaze Bot detonation radius

    • Fixed Juggernaut Plasma Shield skill dome deployment animation

    • Stryker Barrage skill Updates:

      • Increased Level 1 rockets to 10
      • Increased Level 2 rockets to 15
      • Increased Level 3 rockets to 20

  • UI

    • Fixed an issue causing the HUD to disappear when picking up weapons and there are 4 players available
    • Added new keyboard and mouse input icons
    • SP skill points now appears on screen when 1 unused point is available
    • Adding extra players from the Pause Menu now requires holding the button for 1 second instead of a press
    • Player 1 can no longer attempt to drop out
    • Updated icon for Juggernaut Overcharge skill
    • New Hitscan studio intro splash screen

  • Training Room

    • Added new tutorial popups to explain basic movement, weapon control, and the various practice zones
    • Updated the controller and keyboard Instructions in the starting area
    • Major overhaul to the Trap Room to include spike traps
    • Basic Training modes now cannot begin until the player has started the mission
    • Fixed an issue in Live Fire Training where one group of Spyders would not attack the player
    • Restored music in the level
    • Corrected a long-standing collision error at the back of the Combat Sim Library – players can now move to the edge of the room
    • Added new level geometry to the Slayer Mission Training
    • Removed the primary ammo kiosks from the Armories

  • Genesis II Station

    • Fixed some minor art errors in the floor of the Command Core
    • Corrected several grammatical and spelling errors in NPC dialogue
    • Added New Warp gate in view of hangar
    • Minor Art updates
    • Lighting Optimizations

  • Lockjaw Mining

    • Added tutorial popups throughout the level (this has temporarily affected the comic timing of the Prison Attendant but a future update will both restore this dialogue and better space out the popups)
    • Updated the art by the locked door to Mineral Processing to prevent confusion on where to go
    • Solved a long-standing bug preventing enemies from moving through the opened gates at the end of the Mining Floor
    • Created very short cutscenes to show what has happened after players unlock doors
    • Zoomed out the camera slightly while activating the Manipulator Crane in Loading Zone A to better showcase what is happening
    • Made art and gameplay updates to the Security Checkpoint area at the end of the Mining Floor – both doors are now useful to check but only one will allow the player to move forward
    • Fixed players’ starting weapon names for consistency with dropped weapons
    • Adjusted the height of the staircase leading out of the Mining Floor Security Checkpoint to solve a collision issue some players were having at the top of the stairs
    • Moved the falling debris at the staircase by the end of the Processing Transfer area so it can no longer catch on the lowest stair and end up floating
    • Slight adjustment to the continue point nearby to give players room to respawn
    • Added new post processing FX
    • Added new elevator introduction sequence
    • Art, Visual FX and Lighting optimizations
    • Fixed respawn locations for mini boss mech warden fight
    • Fixed Skolac dialogue

  • Lockjaw Cell Blocks

    • Updated the Manipulator Crane art for consistency with Mining
    • Updated Skorlac dialogue icon
    • Art, Visual FX and Lighting updates and optimizations
    • Added extra wall lights to guide players
    • Fixed several Z-Fighting issues near Cellblock A
    • Fixed missing lower cellblock floors
    • Fixed overlapping Voice Over dialogue for Prison Attendant

  • Titus

    • Fixed drill startup timing logic

  • Titus Queen’s Nest

    • HUD now appears when the level starts

  • Oterion Jungle

    • Filled in some missing art assets in the cliff face by the edge of the dam
    • Solved an issue where some players were getting stuck when trying to move onto and off of the landing pad
    • Players can no longer flee from B3-L1-4L during the miniboss battle (this was causing an edge case where it could despawn and prevent player progress)
    • Updated Signposts in the Boomtown area to fix icon size errors and missing dialogue
    • Restored Nent’s unique dialogue when speaking to Assassin
    • Made behind-the-scenes fixes to the Data Module quest and added branching dialogue when interacting with the Decoder Terminals while holding various numbers of modules
    • The Entry Key in the Forward Base is now collectible, and must be retrieved from the lockers before the player can proceed with the mission
    • Updated art and some dialogue in the Forward Base
    • Art, Visual FX and Lighting updates and optimizations

  • Oterion Lost City

    • New Voice Over dialogue for Dr. Hadley (Plays when entering the Grassy Clearing)
    • Art, Visual FX, Audio and Lighting updates and optimizations
    • New screen FX for rain
    • Increased waterfall resolution
    • Fixed missing Visual FX details

  • Oterion Ruined Sanctum

    • Added energy waves from the broken Glyph Cube to the water in the second and third Puzzle Path rooms

  • Oterion Guardian Sanctum

    • Cleaned up navigation along the edge of the boss arena and in the Artifact chamber
    • Improved the collision in the floor geometry, which should prevent players getting stuck on the seams between stone blocks

  • Holochamber

    • Updated hologram art for Mission kiosks
    • Art, Visual FX and Lighting optimizations

