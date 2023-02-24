Update 1.62-3 Patch Notes

Attacking loot crates will now alert nearby enemies

When splitting item stacks, you can right click the item, and then press 1-9 to quickly grab X number of items

Player is allowed to insert a weapon attachment onto the attachment slot, even though the weapon in the slot doesn't support it. An error message will be shown.

Allow mouse wheel to select hours under the sleep window

With the quick-save feature, sleeping bags will no longer be given freely to the player. However, you can still buy it from Sidor whenever he has it for sale.

If player has no energy left and no food eaten, after travel/sleep, the stamina will no longer be replenished.

If you grow a plant along with a fertilizer, then it is guaranteed that you will harvest something from it.

Mortes will no longer have different quality levels since it makes no sense

Various large audio files (such as music) will now cache when games starts, to avoid high disk I/O stuttering during gameplay.

If you hire guards from Larry and they die, you can skip the respawn delay by asking Larry to disband them, and then pay him again to get the guards back immediately.