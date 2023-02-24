 Skip to content

Territory update for 24 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.70 – Major Origins Map Rework

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

Changed out landscape material and repopulated all vegetation
Some pics

Added

Started adding the first of a few village house loot areas

