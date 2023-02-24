 Skip to content

UnknownPyramid update for 24 February 2023

ver1.0.5　Implementation of clear time

Build 10627286

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now see the time elapsed during the game.
When selecting a difficulty level, the fastest clear time is now displayed.

