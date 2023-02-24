You can now see the time elapsed during the game.
When selecting a difficulty level, the fastest clear time is now displayed.
UnknownPyramid update for 24 February 2023
ver1.0.5 Implementation of clear time
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update