Server Maintainence

Date 8:30 UTC 2023/2/24

Fixed an error in the display of equipment cards after playing 1on1 Mode

Fixed 1on1 Mode skills being applied to 4v4 matches under certain circumstances after playing 1on1 Mode

Fixed a bug related to One-Click Training

Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would error out in high latency situations

Fixed an issue with Team Skill and Team Buff assembly delays

Fixed a bug in the description text of Caesar's skills

Fixed an issue with the shortcut keys F7 and H not working in 1on1 Mode games

Fixed a bug where the number of scout coins obtained from events was 0