Server Maintainence

Date 8:30 UTC 2023/2/24
Fixed an error in the display of equipment cards after playing 1on1 Mode
Fixed 1on1 Mode skills being applied to 4v4 matches under certain circumstances after playing 1on1 Mode
Fixed a bug related to One-Click Training
Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would error out in high latency situations
Fixed an issue with Team Skill and Team Buff assembly delays
Fixed a bug in the description text of Caesar's skills
Fixed an issue with the shortcut keys F7 and H not working in 1on1 Mode games
Fixed a bug where the number of scout coins obtained from events was 0
Changed depots in ver1.0 branch