Features:

Added support for Mod.io. Try the in-game Mod Browser. Sign up for an account at https://mod.io.

Added Player Card to Fantasy Draft

Improvements:

Optimized Atlanta, New York, Cleveland and Jacksonville stadiums.

Optimized DynamicBone by going from 60 to 15hz.

Reduced season mode load time. Possible fix for Steam Deck.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Depth Chart issue in Season Mode.