Build Notes for Patch 04

Fixes & Optimizations
General crash and progress blocker fixes including:
- Fixed save game compatibility issue that was affecting progress on unlocking some achievements and hunter challenges.
- Fixed infinite load issue in house when warping to final mission during Final Prep.
- Fixed loading screen crash from dying during combat in Zephyr.
- Fixed issue where player respawned and got locked outside of a warp base door during Krubis.
- Fixed issue where player was stuck when going through Human Haven portal outside Applebees.
- Fixed issue where player couldn’t set down guns during Rescue Lizzie.
- Fixed Krubis being stuck underground during Boss Fight.
- Fixed issue where Lezduit was available post-game, resolving the below issues:
- Player locked in a room in Human Haven while Lezduit was equipped.
- Lezduit was available in the inventory and on the couch post-game.
Additional Fixes:
- Fixed achievement “Eye scream, you scream” failing to unlock when expected.
- Fixed achievement “Mods Please Ban” - can now reliably complete as 30 hunk kills are now possible.
- Fixed enemies not showing up. Ex: Schlooper location in the Outskirts.
- Fixed low FPS issue during Xenoslaughter at 3440x1440 resolution.
- Fixed missing voice lines for final Ant shot callout at end of 9-Torg bounty.
- Fixed missing voice lines for Clugg’s Suits and Sweezy during Giblets bounty.
- Fixed missing background music in Slums tunnel during 9-Torg bounty.
- Fixed Ant enemies going through a ramp wall during 9-Torg bounty.
- Improved performance in Destroyed Earth during Garmantuous Bounty.
Content & Feature Updates
Xbox Series X/S:
- Updated default visual quality setting - now called performance mode. This is intended to run at 60 fps with dynamic resolution (up to 1440p on Series X, up to 1080p on Series S).
- Added a new quality mode that features improved visual quality targeted at 30 fps. This runs with dynamic resolution up to 4k on Series X and 1440p on Series S.
PC:
- Added Native and AI Quality Improvement Modes (Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS options), now available in the Settings Menu.
All platforms:
- Added settings for disabling drift and distortion for the heads-up display (HUD) in the Settings Menu.
