 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

High On Life update for 2 March 2023

Build Notes for Patch 04

Share · View all patches · Build 10627182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes & Optimizations

General crash and progress blocker fixes including:
  • Fixed save game compatibility issue that was affecting progress on unlocking some achievements and hunter challenges.
  • Fixed infinite load issue in house when warping to final mission during Final Prep.
  • Fixed loading screen crash from dying during combat in Zephyr.
  • Fixed issue where player respawned and got locked outside of a warp base door during Krubis.
  • Fixed issue where player was stuck when going through Human Haven portal outside Applebees.
  • Fixed issue where player couldn’t set down guns during Rescue Lizzie.
  • Fixed Krubis being stuck underground during Boss Fight.
  • Fixed issue where Lezduit was available post-game, resolving the below issues:
  • Player locked in a room in Human Haven while Lezduit was equipped.
  • Lezduit was available in the inventory and on the couch post-game.
Additional Fixes:
  • Fixed achievement “Eye scream, you scream” failing to unlock when expected.
  • Fixed achievement “Mods Please Ban” - can now reliably complete as 30 hunk kills are now possible.
  • Fixed enemies not showing up. Ex: Schlooper location in the Outskirts.
  • Fixed low FPS issue during Xenoslaughter at 3440x1440 resolution.
  • Fixed missing voice lines for final Ant shot callout at end of 9-Torg bounty.
  • Fixed missing voice lines for Clugg’s Suits and Sweezy during Giblets bounty.
  • Fixed missing background music in Slums tunnel during 9-Torg bounty.
  • Fixed Ant enemies going through a ramp wall during 9-Torg bounty.
  • Improved performance in Destroyed Earth during Garmantuous Bounty.

Content & Feature Updates

Xbox Series X/S:
  • Updated default visual quality setting - now called performance mode. This is intended to run at 60 fps with dynamic resolution (up to 1440p on Series X, up to 1080p on Series S).
  • Added a new quality mode that features improved visual quality targeted at 30 fps. This runs with dynamic resolution up to 4k on Series X and 1440p on Series S.

PC:

  • Added Native and AI Quality Improvement Modes (Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS options), now available in the Settings Menu.

All platforms:

  • Added settings for disabling drift and distortion for the heads-up display (HUD) in the Settings Menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1583231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link