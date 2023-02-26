So Below Patch Notes - Version v0.1.3.0.02f04e

Hello and welcome, fellow hunters!

We are excited to announce a new feature in So Below that I'm sure you'll love - the character store! With this new store, you can now use in-game currency to purchase unique and exciting characters that will enhance your gaming experience.

We understand how important it is to have a character that truly reflects your style and personality, and with our new character store, you have a wide range of options to choose from.

New Features:

Introducing the new Hexa Store been added to the game. Players can now purchase with in game currency new skins for each characters to customize their appearance.

Introducing the Streamer Character Packo! This pack includes a new character that is designed for Gamehauntings streamer, and comes with unique cosmetic items.

Introducing the new Hunter equipment, the Tablet! This item shows the approximate location of the ghost and other hunters in the game, making it easier for players to track their targets and avoid getting lost.

Gameplay Changes:

Various gameplay changes have been made to improve the overall experience for players. These include improvements to hunt tracking data, experience and payment calculations, and bug fixes for various achievements.

General rework of all characters to greatly improve performance.

The final hunt screen has been updated with progress improvements. Players can now see a summary of their performance, including experience earned, rewards collected, and ghosts captured.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Various bugs and glitches have been fixed to improve game stability and performance.

The user interface has been updated to provide a more seamless and enjoyable experience for players.

Thank you for playing! We hope you enjoy these new features and changes, and we look forward to seeing you in the game.