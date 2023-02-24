- The shop interface now includes descriptions for weapons and bullets.
- Key mapping now includes gamepad button layouts. When a gamepad is connected, the in-game button prompts will be changed to display the gamepad buttons.
- The duration of the heart generated by the Bat Bullet has been extended.
- Added a Credits interface.
- Optimized the artistic expression of some heroes.
Burst Hero update for 24 February 2023
0.71.1 Update List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
