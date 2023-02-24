 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 24 February 2023

0.71.1 Update List

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The shop interface now includes descriptions for weapons and bullets.
  • Key mapping now includes gamepad button layouts. When a gamepad is connected, the in-game button prompts will be changed to display the gamepad buttons.
  • The duration of the heart generated by the Bat Bullet has been extended.
  • Added a Credits interface.
  • Optimized the artistic expression of some heroes.

