 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Invisible Man VR In Eleanor's room update for 24 February 2023

Ver1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10627053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed VR system from Oculus to OpenXR
(This now works with other VR devices, but checks have only been done with HtcVive and MetaQuest2)
Addition of item storage pockets
Addition of hit detection on player's hands
Adjustment of physics of NPC's swinging objects
Adjustment of NPC weights
Fixed NPCs not closing their eyes when they fall asleep
Fixed that the backsides of some materials were not depicted
Added a pair of shoes at the entrance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link