Changed VR system from Oculus to OpenXR

(This now works with other VR devices, but checks have only been done with HtcVive and MetaQuest2)

Addition of item storage pockets

Addition of hit detection on player's hands

Adjustment of physics of NPC's swinging objects

Adjustment of NPC weights

Fixed NPCs not closing their eyes when they fall asleep

Fixed that the backsides of some materials were not depicted

Added a pair of shoes at the entrance