Changed VR system from Oculus to OpenXR
(This now works with other VR devices, but checks have only been done with HtcVive and MetaQuest2)
Addition of item storage pockets
Addition of hit detection on player's hands
Adjustment of physics of NPC's swinging objects
Adjustment of NPC weights
Fixed NPCs not closing their eyes when they fall asleep
Fixed that the backsides of some materials were not depicted
Added a pair of shoes at the entrance
Invisible Man VR In Eleanor's room update for 24 February 2023
Ver1.9
Changed VR system from Oculus to OpenXR
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update