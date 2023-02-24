 Skip to content

ILLUMINATI update for 24 February 2023

Reverting from "Quality of Play" update

Apparently the Network is putting all its resources into downloading Sons of the Forest and can't pay enough attention to Illuminati to beat any human players at the moment—or the AI simply took a rock to the head and needs some help—so we're reverting to the previous build while we look for a solution for either or both problems. Sorry for the confusion!

