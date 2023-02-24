 Skip to content

Powers of Hex update for 24 February 2023

More Fixes and Feedback Added

Build 10627007

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1677217044

  • Added respawn location marker
  • Music now fades out when loading
  • Music now fades out on game over
  • Added music to electric stage
  • Fixed copyright and version text on title screen using the wrong colour
  • Fixed title screen projectile not moving to selected difficulty y position
  • Fixed an null reference when music fade out routine was executing
  • Music fade duration can now be set when routine is called
  • Updated Unity Engine to 2020.3.45f1
  • Fixed first load scene still trying to run title script

