More Fixes and Feedback Added

1677217044
- Added respawn location marker
- Music now fades out when loading
- Music now fades out on game over
- Added music to electric stage
- Fixed copyright and version text on title screen using the wrong colour
- Fixed title screen projectile not moving to selected difficulty y position
- Fixed an null reference when music fade out routine was executing
- Music fade duration can now be set when routine is called
- Updated Unity Engine to 2020.3.45f1
- Fixed first load scene still trying to run title script
Changed files in this update