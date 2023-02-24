Playtest trial version V0.0.6 update 02/24

[playtest] trial version V0.0.6

Update :

Fixed the problem that the task of "escorting Zhang Ao and others to the back mountain" could not enter the back mountain normally.

Fix the problem of "strolling around to see" stuck in the grain drying field.

Fix the problem of small probability of getting stuck in the loading screen.

Fix the archive buff error.

Fix the crossing problem of some indoor scenes (such as Li Zheng house).

Fix the problem of deducting currency errors during all repairs.

Fix the wrong position of the button of the grooming option.

Fixed a few scene threading problems.