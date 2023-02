Dino V. Xeno is out! A simple just thrilling tower defense game.

There's an issue with an unusually long loading time that wasn't present in the build two days ago, and I'm not sure if this has to do with the Steam release logistics, or something else. I'm currently rebuilding the game and patching it to iron out whatever may be causing this.

There is also a small issue with the taskbar icon appearing partially blacked out. Will work to fix this ASAP.