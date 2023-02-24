 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 24 February 2023

Autosave, Export Group, Mirror Midpoint, Ruler, Maxtrap, Baffles and more walls!

Last edited by Wendy

  • New Functionality

    • Autosave to recovery file.
    • Recover from autosave file.
    • Mirror stage now requires a midpoint
    • Export/Import custom group
    • Changed timer dot color to blue to avoid affecting laser trainers
    • WSB: When setup notes is empty, stage image will extend to the bottom
    • WSB: Layout camera will adjust based on center of bay

  • New Props

    • Metric Ruler out to 20m
    • Max Trap for USPSA, IPSC and IDPA
    • Baffles
    • Medium Wall with 2 vertical ports and wide port
    • 3x2 Metric wall with 3 ports

  • UX Changes

    • Changed SELECT ALL to SHIFT-L to make way for selecting objects while moving using WASD

  • BUG Fixes

    • After delete, nothing is added to undo stack
    • Loading stage from Stage Central causing Cel shade to turn on
    • Target numbers disappearing in grouping mode after deleting group
    • Don't allow cloning locked props
    • Make sure locked props can't be multiselected or grouped
    • Canceling cloning of multiple objects leaves unwanted objects
    • Cloning a group/multiselect only clones one prop
    • Sightline picks up hardcovers
    • Weird prop tilting in WSB when one camera has top down view mode
    • Walls are tilted weirdly in top down view mode
    • Long file names override bottom bar
    • Internal error when reloading gun
    • Sending feedback is broken. Now have an option to attach logs to email.
    • Initial spawn doesn't set the player in the middle of the bay

