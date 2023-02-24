Autosave, Export Group, Mirror Midpoint, Ruler, Maxtrap, Baffles and more walls!

-
New Functionality
- Autosave to recovery file.
- Recover from autosave file.
- Mirror stage now requires a midpoint
- Export/Import custom group
- Changed timer dot color to blue to avoid affecting laser trainers
- WSB: When setup notes is empty, stage image will extend to the bottom
- WSB: Layout camera will adjust based on center of bay
New Props
- Metric Ruler out to 20m
- Max Trap for USPSA, IPSC and IDPA
- Baffles
- Medium Wall with 2 vertical ports and wide port
- 3x2 Metric wall with 3 ports
UX Changes
- Changed SELECT ALL to SHIFT-L to make way for selecting objects while moving using WASD
BUG Fixes
- After delete, nothing is added to undo stack
- Loading stage from Stage Central causing Cel shade to turn on
- Target numbers disappearing in grouping mode after deleting group
- Don't allow cloning locked props
- Make sure locked props can't be multiselected or grouped
- Canceling cloning of multiple objects leaves unwanted objects
- Cloning a group/multiselect only clones one prop
- Sightline picks up hardcovers
- Weird prop tilting in WSB when one camera has top down view mode
- Walls are tilted weirdly in top down view mode
- Long file names override bottom bar
- Internal error when reloading gun
- Sending feedback is broken. Now have an option to attach logs to email.
- Initial spawn doesn't set the player in the middle of the bay
