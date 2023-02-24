 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 24 February 2023

Added Shaman's elite Swiftraven set items

361: Early Access 0.16.6 - February 24, 2023 12:15 AM EST
• Added Shaman's elite Swiftraven set items.
• Heroic mode now has a much larger magic find bonus.

