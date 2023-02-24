 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 24 February 2023

UPDATE V1.0041 build35

Small update with priority fixes and improvements to Tower Walker

Here are the patch notes (1.0041.35):

  • Added "Disenchant mode" to inventory for weapons, armor and helmets
  • Complete rework of all crit rings, tweaks to improve balance
  • Complete rework of all lifesteal rings, tweaks to improve balance
  • Complete rework of all item find (luck) rings, tweaks to improve balance
  • Fixed major issue in combat with targeting enemies not working correctly
  • Added option to hide "Ascension" stars around class portrait
  • Minor tweaks to balance Dwarf racial mastery "Artisan"
  • Added settings to Escape menu in basecamp
  • Added 10 more placeholders to effect icons in combat conditions UI
  • Many fixes and improvements to effect icons in combat conditions UI
  • Fade timers for all effect icons is now working correctly
  • Item recycling button has been moved abit in "Enchanting" UI
  • Fixed timer bug for "Scroll of Escape" based on "Return Mastery"
  • Tweaks to mob type "Dragons", slightly more health
  • Tweaks to mob type "Dragons", increased aggro range
  • Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
  • Added some preparation work for "Abyss realm instances"
  • Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
  • Updated several tooltips
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

