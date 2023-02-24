UPDATE V1.0041 build35

Small update with priority fixes and improvements to Tower Walker
Here are the patch notes (1.0041.35):
- Added "Disenchant mode" to inventory for weapons, armor and helmets
- Complete rework of all crit rings, tweaks to improve balance
- Complete rework of all lifesteal rings, tweaks to improve balance
- Complete rework of all item find (luck) rings, tweaks to improve balance
- Fixed major issue in combat with targeting enemies not working correctly
- Added option to hide "Ascension" stars around class portrait
- Minor tweaks to balance Dwarf racial mastery "Artisan"
- Added settings to Escape menu in basecamp
- Added 10 more placeholders to effect icons in combat conditions UI
- Many fixes and improvements to effect icons in combat conditions UI
- Fade timers for all effect icons is now working correctly
- Item recycling button has been moved abit in "Enchanting" UI
- Fixed timer bug for "Scroll of Escape" based on "Return Mastery"
- Tweaks to mob type "Dragons", slightly more health
- Tweaks to mob type "Dragons", increased aggro range
- Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
- Added some preparation work for "Abyss realm instances"
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Updated several tooltips
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
