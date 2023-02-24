 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 24 February 2023

Patch Notes 2/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10626570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • Another big change for enemy variety. Hopefully feels a bit better. There are now new enemies you'll run into until floor 25, and a much wider variety of possible opponents on each floor.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a few card text issues

