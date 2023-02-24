Patch Notes 2/23

Gameplay Changes
- Another big change for enemy variety. Hopefully feels a bit better. There are now new enemies you'll run into until floor 25, and a much wider variety of possible opponents on each floor.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a few card text issues
