Patch Notes Feb. 24: New character joins the game

New character&Optimization
- New character: Hua Qinrui (Five Elements Alliance)
- If multiple players are eliminated in the same round in rank mode, the change of rank points will be averaged out despite the ranking order exists. For instance, if the 4th player (previously +25 points) and the 5th player (previously -25 points) are eliminated in the same round, their order will remain the same and the change of their ranking points will be averaged out to +0 points after this update.
- Optimize some special effects
Bug Fix
- Fix a bug that the online status of the player dosesn't not refresh when exiting the recap mode
- Fix a bug about Block PM In Combat
- Fix some translation bugs
Changed files in this update