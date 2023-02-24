Tote Re-design Hotfix

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a glitch where highlights would not appear on some items

Fixed several UI glitches

Fixed an issue with the spirit book that made it unusable

Fixed an issue where some item effects were incorrectly attributed to the acorn cap

Fixed an issue with the druid staff, where it would soft-lock the game

Fixed a glitch where you couldnt return or sell some carvings including the cosmic crossbow, the crystal dragonfly,

Fixed the Toadstool sword, which had no forge slots

Fixed a glitch where disabling curses wouldn't disable some effects

You can no longer level-up while in battle

The ballista is now a weapon and uses the archery animation

Fixed a glitch where you could soft-lock the main menu by spam-clicking