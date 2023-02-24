 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 24 February 2023

Tote Re-design Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where highlights would not appear on some items
Fixed several UI glitches
Fixed an issue with the spirit book that made it unusable
Fixed an issue where some item effects were incorrectly attributed to the acorn cap
Fixed an issue with the druid staff, where it would soft-lock the game
Fixed a glitch where you couldnt return or sell some carvings including the cosmic crossbow, the crystal dragonfly,
Fixed the Toadstool sword, which had no forge slots
Fixed a glitch where disabling curses wouldn't disable some effects
You can no longer level-up while in battle
The ballista is now a weapon and uses the archery animation
Fixed a glitch where you could soft-lock the main menu by spam-clicking

