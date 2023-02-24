Jash is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10626396 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

After more than one year to work hard on Jash, it's finally available today! ːsteamhappyː

Jash is the first game of an incoming trilogy (with different kind of games).

It's an unconventional game and not only shmup.

I plan to publish a free update if I can sell enough, to add one "pure" shoot'em up mode

Thank you for your patience and your support, I'll publish soon a video on Youtube,

to explain more about the creation and the game.

Do not hesitate to contact me, share about it and I hope you'll like and enjoy it!

Bonjour à tous,

Après plus d'un an à travailler dur sur Jash, il est enfin disponible aujourd'hui ! ːsteamhappyː

Jash est le premier jeu d'une trilogie à venir (avec différents styles/types de jeux).

C'est un jeu non conventionnel et pas seulement un shmup.

Je prévois de publier une mise à jour gratuite si j'arrive à en vendre assez, pour ajouter un mode shoot'em up "pur".

Merci pour votre patience et votre soutien, je publierai prochainement une vidéo sur Youtube,

pour en savoir plus sur la création et le jeu.

N'hésitez pas à me contacter, partager à ce sujet et j'espère que vous l'aimerez et l'apprécierez !