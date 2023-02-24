February 24th Patch Notes: Hey here's two months' worth of updates

Really long patch notes GO!
Big Changes:
- New Level: why don't come on over? (Disk 2, Suffer EX)
- Added full control of background colors, particle-backgrounds, and audio-visualizers in level editor (Note: This is very cool)
- Added new "First Time Setup" to game ("Setupmancer")
- Added CheevOS "Challenge Board" to main menu
- Added small notification for new unlocks on level-clear screen
- Added alpha for "TNGU: The Numbers Go Up" to Apps & Games
- Added "RedEdge", "Greenite", and "Bluecean" HUD skins
- Added Cat, Waifu, Mushroom, Snowflake, Hat, HeartWithHat, HatWithHat, Notes, Fishing, Fish, Dog, E^X, Shovel, and JigsawPiece Totems
Tweaks:
- Added drumroll sound effect on holds
- Updated graphics for Holds
- Added graphic elements to HUD that help indicate the correct Hold direction
- Added sound effects to mashers
- BigBeats now makes beats comically large
- Modified calibration's interaction with hit-sound for now (seeing if it works well)
- Added some X-Axis wobble to the Totem preview
- Added HUD Preview to settings menu
- Added "Comfy Mode" mod: Infinite jumps, bigger beats
- Percussionist Mode now replaces arrow indicators with circles and squares
- Updated platform textures for several levels
- Updated virtual cursor image for controllers
- Updated "Futuristic" beat skin
- Added more options for platform textures in level editor
- Added checkpoints to all versions of "why don't you come on over?"
- Level Editor and Steam Workshop buttons are now lightly colored to help them stand out
- Modified which unlocks are available by default
Fixes:
- Fixed calibration menu not taking effect until the game was turned off and on again
- Randomizer mod will no longer generate beats of the same type as the beat you are holding on a Hold with an override (in other words: Randomizer is slightly easier now)
- Fixed hit-sound timings being altered by player calibration
- Fixed player totem preview color not updating properly when changing totems
- Fixed some level-unlock animations playing in the wrong location
- Fixed results screen text-size for non-English languages
- Fixed Setupmancer Totem-Select not actually doing anything
- Fixed Screen-Edge-Guide not working correctly in some cases
- Fixed AutoBeat and Full-Auto not interacting correctly with mashers
