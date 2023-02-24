 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 24 February 2023

February 24th Patch Notes: Hey here's two months' worth of updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Really long patch notes GO!

Big Changes:

  • New Level: why don't come on over? (Disk 2, Suffer EX)
  • Added full control of background colors, particle-backgrounds, and audio-visualizers in level editor (Note: This is very cool)
  • Added new "First Time Setup" to game ("Setupmancer")
  • Added CheevOS "Challenge Board" to main menu
  • Added small notification for new unlocks on level-clear screen
  • Added alpha for "TNGU: The Numbers Go Up" to Apps & Games
  • Added "RedEdge", "Greenite", and "Bluecean" HUD skins
  • Added Cat, Waifu, Mushroom, Snowflake, Hat, HeartWithHat, HatWithHat, Notes, Fishing, Fish, Dog, E^X, Shovel, and JigsawPiece Totems

Tweaks:

  • Added drumroll sound effect on holds
  • Updated graphics for Holds
  • Added graphic elements to HUD that help indicate the correct Hold direction
  • Added sound effects to mashers
  • BigBeats now makes beats comically large
  • Modified calibration's interaction with hit-sound for now (seeing if it works well)
  • Added some X-Axis wobble to the Totem preview
  • Added HUD Preview to settings menu
  • Added "Comfy Mode" mod: Infinite jumps, bigger beats
  • Percussionist Mode now replaces arrow indicators with circles and squares
  • Updated platform textures for several levels
  • Updated virtual cursor image for controllers
  • Updated "Futuristic" beat skin
  • Added more options for platform textures in level editor
  • Added checkpoints to all versions of "why don't you come on over?"
  • Level Editor and Steam Workshop buttons are now lightly colored to help them stand out
  • Modified which unlocks are available by default

Fixes:

  • Fixed calibration menu not taking effect until the game was turned off and on again
  • Randomizer mod will no longer generate beats of the same type as the beat you are holding on a Hold with an override (in other words: Randomizer is slightly easier now)
  • Fixed hit-sound timings being altered by player calibration
  • Fixed player totem preview color not updating properly when changing totems
  • Fixed some level-unlock animations playing in the wrong location
  • Fixed results screen text-size for non-English languages
  • Fixed Setupmancer Totem-Select not actually doing anything
  • Fixed Screen-Edge-Guide not working correctly in some cases
  • Fixed AutoBeat and Full-Auto not interacting correctly with mashers

