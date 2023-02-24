CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.1 - February 24, 2023

Please continue to submit Bug Splat/Crash reports, as a developer will read every single report, it provides us with much-needed information for us to resolve issues swiftly. We plan to have another hotfix on Monday, February 27th, patch 1.0.2, which is focused on three major issues with stability.

Stability

Fixed a crash when players ended a turn in the Dynamic Campaign Map.

Gameplay

Afrikakorps Armored Reserves Deployment Upgrade cost from 150 Manpower and 50 Fuel to 200 Manpower and 150 Fuel.

Afrikakorps call-in Costs increased for Assault Groups to 600 Manpower, and 80 Fuel.

Afrikakorps Tiger cost from 900 Manpower to 800 Manpower and 180 Fuel.

Increasing the build time of Afrikakorps Panzergrenadier Squad from 13 to 25 seconds.

Fixed an issue where American AI overused recovery vehicles if they took the Armored Battlegroup.

Campaign

Due to the complex nature of these features, we are expecting some rare edge cases at launch, which we hope to address in the days ahead.

Fixed a progression blocker when destroying bridges in the Benevento Mission via Italy Campaign.

UI/UX

GUC (Global Unit Control) no longer resets its position to the bottom left when entering a new match

Fixed an issue where cinematics was not triggering correctly at the start of the North African Operation.

Fixed an issue when party lead is passed to a player, they are unable to create or join custom games.

Fixed an issue where "Single Player" label is greyed out after an automatch game

Server Error no longer occurs when Quick Match search is started for a party consisting of more than one player.

Graphics/Rendering