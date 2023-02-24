 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Company of Heroes 3 update for 24 February 2023

CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.1 - February 24, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10626352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please continue to submit Bug Splat/Crash reports, as a developer will read every single report, it provides us with much-needed information for us to resolve issues swiftly. We plan to have another hotfix on Monday, February 27th, patch 1.0.2, which is focused on three major issues with stability.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash when players ended a turn in the Dynamic Campaign Map.

Gameplay

  • Afrikakorps Armored Reserves Deployment Upgrade cost from 150 Manpower and 50 Fuel to 200 Manpower and 150 Fuel.
  • Afrikakorps call-in Costs increased for Assault Groups to 600 Manpower, and 80 Fuel.
  • Afrikakorps Tiger cost from 900 Manpower to 800 Manpower and 180 Fuel.
  • Increasing the build time of Afrikakorps Panzergrenadier Squad from 13 to 25 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue where American AI overused recovery vehicles if they took the Armored Battlegroup.

Campaign

  • Due to the complex nature of these features, we are expecting some rare edge cases at launch, which we hope to address in the days ahead.
  • Fixed a progression blocker when destroying bridges in the Benevento Mission via Italy Campaign.

UI/UX

  • GUC (Global Unit Control) no longer resets its position to the bottom left when entering a new match
  • Fixed an issue where cinematics was not triggering correctly at the start of the North African Operation.
  • Fixed an issue when party lead is passed to a player, they are unable to create or join custom games.
  • Fixed an issue where "Single Player" label is greyed out after an automatch game
  • Server Error no longer occurs when Quick Match search is started for a party consisting of more than one player.

Graphics/Rendering

  • Please make sure your graphics driver is up to date.
  • To use Ultra Texture settings you need a GPU with minimum 16 GB of Memory. High needs 8GB of GPU Memory. We are working on lowering the Ultra requirements after launch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1677281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link