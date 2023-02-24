 Skip to content

Just King update for 24 February 2023

Patch 0.3.7 - Early Access

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch!

-Updated localization files
-Polish font has been changed to the same most languages use
-Portuguese localization was done by us, on a post carnaval binge, with lots of jokes. Espero que gostem <3
-There will now be an "X" on heroes that died in the post combat screen

NEW Perma Death Mode!

-If a hero dies, it stays dead!
-You can enable this mode on the difficulties menu.
-Clerics can be used to revive your fallen hero just fine, just don't forget: if you move to the shop before the ritual is complete they will stay dead!

