Icarus Week Sixty Four Update | New Salt and Deep Freeze for preserving food

Week Sixty Four introduces our newest mineable mineral - Salt. Found around the map on the sides of cliffs and mountains, Salt can be used to preserve food items twice as long.

This comes with a new bench, the Salt Station, where you can place any food item along with salt to give it a ‘Preserved’ buff.

We’re also introducing a Tier 4 ‘Deep Freeze', which preserves food while it is powered, and have kept improving dropship landing zones and dynamic quest locations.

Salt & Food Preservation

There is a new mineral to discover and mine on Icarus - Salt. Salt can be found in the wilderness in similar areas to Sulfur, Oxite and Silica.

Salt can be used in preservation, doubling the time it takes food items to spoil. This can be done on the new Salt Station crafted in Tier 2, and providing alternatives to using ice boxes and fridges.

The Salt Station works by putting any food item on the bench with Salt in the other slot. This will produce the salted version of this item for you instantly.

Deep Freeze

To provide even more preservation options, we’re adding a new ‘Deep Freeze’ recipe and item in Tier 4 on the Fabricator.

This is a high-tier item and provides unlimited preservation of items inside. It requires a lot of power to keep temperatures below freezing, so a strong power source and consistent stream of electricity is critical.

Due to the incredibly low temperatures, the Deep Freeze will also slowly accumulate Ice, providing another source of Water on the go or to fill Ice Boxes taken on adventures.

Dropship Landing & Dynamic Quest Fixes

Last week we spoke about our ongoing work on dropship landing locations,dynamic quest spawning and drop pod locations, and we wanted to give an update on our work here.

The feedback received on our changes was constructive and showed signs of improvement on the previous iteration. We’re continuing to build on this work this week with more tweaks and improvements, aiming to provide dropship landings unobstructed by the environment and closer, easier-to-access mission-reward drop pod locations.

Keep providing feedback on these improvements, and specific details if you do run into any blockers such as dropships landing in trees so we can address these quickly for you.

Changelog v1.2.40.107951

New Content

Adding Salt item and setup

Adding Salting Station setup, Talent, Recipe and Functionality

Adding 'Salted' Alteration which increases spoil time by 200% (subject to change)

Adding Salting Station UI and setting up Functionailty to Salt Items, including various errors

Adding salting meat crafted audio and event and data table entry

Added DEP_Bench_Kitchen_Salting

Small increase in volume to salt bench craft audio

Removed animation in Salting Station UI which referenced object that doens't exist and clean up BP logic. Removed second Close button that did nothing

Fixed Salting Bench DM not referencing materials correctly

Add Salting Station icon

Remove Salt from Salting Bench recipe

Fixed Salting Bench meshable entry not referencing Deployable context

Fixed weight on Salting Bench itemable

Adding Salt to Voxel Distribution, hooking up textutes, materials etc

Fixed conifer outside salt spawn weight

Test Salt Commit

Reduced amount of food preserved per piece of salt to 1 per from 5 per.

Lowered spoil time reduction on preserved items to 2x from 3x.

Halved the frequency of salt in the world

Set Salt Station to Core

Added salt icon to itemable datatable

Preserved Food Spoil Item Visualisation now incorperates stats into visualisation

Updating Inventory Item Widget to fix spoilage time

The 'Salted' Alteration is now Called 'Preserved'

Adding Deep Freeze

Added Deep Freeze icon to Itemable table

Added text for Deep Freeze item

Fixing Deep Freeze Talent

Fixed

Fix several dropship spawners being located too close to trees on Olympus and Styx

Added tool to detect and select dropships with trees too close

Added more logging to identify which UMG the game thinks is open when it isnt, thus stopping mouse input on death. Also refreshes when you open a new menu

Improved the fireplace chimney smoke effect, increasing the thickness and height of the plume and distance it can be seen from

Increased stack size of pickled carrots to match other items stored in glass jars

Fixed bug where ores regenerated using thumper weren't requiring the correct tier of pickaxe to be mined

Fixed hang when incorrect password is entered when joining a server

When player dropship topples trees, make the spread of toppled trees more radial

Fixed a few small typos in item names and descriptions

Fixed a typo in cooking bench description

Fixed offset of Concrete Frame destructible mesh, so it does not move position when swapping to the destructible mesh

small update to dropship textures

Fixed bug where LandShark world position wasn't updating for clients when it went undergound and resurfaced somewhere else. Fixed bug where LandShark spit/melee attacks were being dealt to clients who weren't able to see the worm

Fixed cause of some error 65's. This was being caused by a malformed packet being received by the net connection during level transitions on dedicated servers

Change the EQS query for collection, retrieva and delivery pods to bias closer to the querier (quest, deployable etc.) but to still factor player distance

Change the EQS query for reward pods to select between player distance and querier distance

Tweak the min/max distances for EQS queries on some quests so that pods spawn closer

Fix an issue with sentry report submission

Increased many dynamic quest location minimum distance as they are now correctly biased towards the active objective

Rotate the shape used by drop ship spawn probes by 45 degrees to allow more room for players to get out

Slightly extend the radius from drop ship for trees that will be blown over by drop ships

Extend drop ship spawn query rather than using point traces

Added search area for Dynamic Hunt mission, kills outside this area still count toward the objective but this gives players an area to search for additional spawns

Added new dedicated server commands for debugging voxels (/DumpVoxelStates and /DumpVoxelTarget)

Changed replicated voxel data to be grouped together. This should prevent desync if data is received out of order due to packet loss

Further increase the EQS query geometery radius when spawning player drop ships to allow more room for player to get out, perform more sparse probes over a greater area

Future Content