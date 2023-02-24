Fixed the issue that the names of the port of Madras and the landing point of Azores were incorrect in the Japanese version.
Fixed an issue where the ports Rapa Nuri and Wainwright had incorrect names in the English version.
Fixed the problem that the text options in the English version were not fully displayed after the fishing ground was salvaged.
Fixed an issue where the localization of the map interface displayed incorrectly in multiple languages.
Fixed an issue where the localization of the auto-navigation supply shortage prompt displayed incorrectly in multiple languages.
Fixed typos in some texts.
Patch Notes Feb. 24th, 2023
Patch Notes Feb. 24th, 2023
