- Added enemy factions by which enemies are categorized. Tweaked enemies’ immunities and weaknesses.
- Added Enemy Compendium, accessible from the Title Screen or the top bar during battles.
- Added following cards:
Military Drill, Explosive Demolition, Tar Everywhere, Tar Gush, Banner, Potted Lily,
Potted Sakura, Potted Tulip, Church, Fair, Clock Tower, Barrel, Wooden Stake,
Training Ground, Cannon Research, Shard Refiner, Venom Extractor
- Added following Artifacts (formerly “Relics”):
Crescent Dice, Tangram Stone, Hurry Up, Magic Boots, VIP Card, Training Whip, Writing Brush
- Added following Enchantments:
Vampiristic, Agile, Air Piercing, Freezing, Burning, Revenge Rage, Death of Phantons, Range of Phantons,
Moldy Garlic, Mechanical Claw, Relict Greataxe, Recurve Bow, The Drifting One, Broken Heart,
Energy Steal, Energy Sucking, Quick Supply, Health Management, Soaring Flames, Weakening,
Firefly Power, Eagle Eye Evolution, Crystal Offence, Shield Absorption, Extra Critical, Repentance,
Lonely Ghost, Energy Shield, Energy Tornado, Energy Charge, Overload, Overheat, PV Efficiency,
Rusty Anchor, Boomerang, Searchlight, Meteoric Mace, Deadly Harpoon, Light Crossbow, Cactus,
Golden Pistol
- Changed starting Enchantments of most units
7.Tweaked Daily Challenges: More bosses for final waves. Now you can check the info of enemies in a battle before you meet them. Added Daily Faction event and Faction Ban feature.
- Fixed a bug enabling new zombies to go through walls.
- Healing Mages won’t overtake ally units engaged in combat.
- Now you can use the hotkey for Redraw to refresh when selecting cards or enchantments.
- Fixed a bug where the player can meet the boss from the 7th level of Chapter III in the first level of Chapter I, after Chapter III is cleared.
Castle Cardians update for 24 February 2023
Content Update V0.180001
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cardians App&Test Depot 1520903
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update