Mean Beans Patch 0.0.9 is here!

Here are the patch notes for today:
- Fixed steam profile from disappearing when selecting a hat
- Fixed players resetting health upon host respawning
- Fixed Train colliders on Refried Ridge?
- Fixed colliders on Garbanzo Gardens?
- Decreased underwater effect height
- Fixed UI for gun pickup
- Temporarily fixed XP/score bug
- Improved recoil and kickback for machine guns
- Lowered revolver damage 56 -> 34
- Increased grenade launcher explosion radius and grenade force
- Improved zone wall speed for large maps
- Added controls UI when spectating
- Fixed hat anchor for Shaman hat
More changes coming soon!
Changed files in this update