Mean Beans Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Mean Beans Patch 0.0.9 is here!

Mean Beans Patch 0.0.9 · Build 10626052 · 24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes for today:

  • Fixed steam profile from disappearing when selecting a hat
  • Fixed players resetting health upon host respawning
  • Fixed Train colliders on Refried Ridge?
  • Fixed colliders on Garbanzo Gardens?
  • Decreased underwater effect height
  • Fixed UI for gun pickup
  • Temporarily fixed XP/score bug
  • Improved recoil and kickback for machine guns
  • Lowered revolver damage 56 -> 34
  • Increased grenade launcher explosion radius and grenade force
  • Improved zone wall speed for large maps
  • Added controls UI when spectating
  • Fixed hat anchor for Shaman hat

More changes coming soon!

