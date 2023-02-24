 Skip to content

CounterAttack update for 24 February 2023

Patch 1.0.8r318 Release

Fixed [spoiler]portal on asteroid field loading incorrect level, causing an indefinite loading screen[/spoiler]
Fixed Spread/Meson damage only applying 10%
Fixed issue when transferring saves from OSX to other platforms

