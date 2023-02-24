 Skip to content

Reshaping Mars update for 24 February 2023

[Game Hotfix]Fix the problem that work-units are often idle, and UI improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, the main updates in these two days include:

UI improvement
  • The layout of the panel interface at the top of the game has been improved.
  • Added the sorting function of unit name and unit work status in the unit panel
  • The interface at the bottom of the game has been slightly improved
  • UI improvement of research panel
Bug fixing
  • Fix the problem that when some buildings are of high priority, engineering vehicles / aircraft are often idle and do not carry out transportation tasks

Wish you good luck and have fun~

