[Game Hotfix]Fix the problem that work-units are often idle, and UI improvements

Greetings, the main updates in these two days include:
UI improvement
- The layout of the panel interface at the top of the game has been improved.
- Added the sorting function of unit name and unit work status in the unit panel
- The interface at the bottom of the game has been slightly improved
- UI improvement of research panel
Bug fixing
- Fix the problem that when some buildings are of high priority, engineering vehicles / aircraft are often idle and do not carry out transportation tasks
Wish you good luck and have fun~
Changed files in this update