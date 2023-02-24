Salamander County Public Television v1.1.1 Update

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.1.1! It's a relatively minor update, containing a few bug fixes that were in the console release, along with a few other bug fixes and changes for the Steam version specifically.

Gameplay Changes

Donut Production Line: multiple changes to make the game more consistent, especially for speedrunning:

for the first 50 donuts, roughly every third donut is guaranteed to be a match (non-guaranteed donuts still have a 1/3 chance of being a match)

for donuts 51-100, roughly every sixth donut is guaranteed to be a match

it's now easier to score a perfect donut

combining incorrect donut halves now reduces your lives by 1

Medal Target Changes

The Dog with the Strongest Tongue: reduced bonus from 300 packing peanuts to 250 packing peanuts

Cheese Eater: reduced bonus from 1000 rotations to 500 rotations

Bug Fixes

Game Select: fixed an incorrect control icon for Pineapples Suck

Mitosis Bowling: set the minimum physics refresh rate to 60 fps to make the physics more stable on low-end hardware

Burger Building Bonanza: fixed a bug where pausing the game could cause the next topping to become undroppable

Pineapples Suck: improved performance

Pineapples Suck: fixed a bug where the vacuum sound could overlap when restarting or exiting the level

Defeat the Boss: fixed a bug where the vacuum sound could overlap when restarting or exiting the level

Taco Tom Can Dab: fixed a bug where the notes could become permanently desynced from the music, often when streaming the game on Discord

Taco Tom Can Dab: improved performance

Other Changes

Game select: updated description for Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice's bonus

Defeat the Boss: the credits will only be loaded the first time the level is beaten

Taco Tom Can Dab: adjusted the background video colors

Credits: minor update