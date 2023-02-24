 Skip to content

Salamander County Public Television update for 24 February 2023

Salamander County Public Television v1.1.1 Update

Build 10625898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.1.1! It's a relatively minor update, containing a few bug fixes that were in the console release, along with a few other bug fixes and changes for the Steam version specifically.

Gameplay Changes

Donut Production Line: multiple changes to make the game more consistent, especially for speedrunning:

  • for the first 50 donuts, roughly every third donut is guaranteed to be a match (non-guaranteed donuts still have a 1/3 chance of being a match)
  • for donuts 51-100, roughly every sixth donut is guaranteed to be a match
  • it's now easier to score a perfect donut
  • combining incorrect donut halves now reduces your lives by 1
Medal Target Changes

The Dog with the Strongest Tongue: reduced bonus from 300 packing peanuts to 250 packing peanuts
Cheese Eater: reduced bonus from 1000 rotations to 500 rotations

Bug Fixes

Game Select: fixed an incorrect control icon for Pineapples Suck
Mitosis Bowling: set the minimum physics refresh rate to 60 fps to make the physics more stable on low-end hardware
Burger Building Bonanza: fixed a bug where pausing the game could cause the next topping to become undroppable
Pineapples Suck: improved performance
Pineapples Suck: fixed a bug where the vacuum sound could overlap when restarting or exiting the level
Defeat the Boss: fixed a bug where the vacuum sound could overlap when restarting or exiting the level
Taco Tom Can Dab: fixed a bug where the notes could become permanently desynced from the music, often when streaming the game on Discord
Taco Tom Can Dab: improved performance

Other Changes

Game select: updated description for Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice's bonus
Defeat the Boss: the credits will only be loaded the first time the level is beaten
Taco Tom Can Dab: adjusted the background video colors
Credits: minor update

Changed files in this update

