- **Lobby password protection has been activated. If a lobby is password protected, you will be prompted to enter the password when trying to join.
- When the lobby is started by the host, it will no longer be visible to other users on Main Menu.
- Achievements awarded by the game upon a player's death were previously activated for everyone. Now, only the player who died will receive the achievement.
- While navigating the lobby, player names are now displayed above their characters.**
Wipe Factor update for 24 February 2023
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
