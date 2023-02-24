 Skip to content

Wipe Factor update for 24 February 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10625880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • **Lobby password protection has been activated. If a lobby is password protected, you will be prompted to enter the password when trying to join.
  • When the lobby is started by the host, it will no longer be visible to other users on Main Menu.
  • Achievements awarded by the game upon a player's death were previously activated for everyone. Now, only the player who died will receive the achievement.
  • While navigating the lobby, player names are now displayed above their characters.**

