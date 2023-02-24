Added "To Desktop" option from in game menu screen instead of having to use "To Title" and then the "Quit" option.
Game will now open into Full Screen now. Use F4 if you want to exit full screen back into windowed mode.
To Kill A King update for 24 February 2023
Update 2 and 1/3
