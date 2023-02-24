 Skip to content

To Kill A King update for 24 February 2023

Update 2 and 1/3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added "To Desktop" option from in game menu screen instead of having to use "To Title" and then the "Quit" option.
Game will now open into Full Screen now. Use F4 if you want to exit full screen back into windowed mode.

