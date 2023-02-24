 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 24 February 2023

Version 0.23.1 Release Notes

Build 10625847

Added:
1 new prop will now be added every Tuesday, with the first few weeks being new wand props
VFX for some DM and PG cards

Fixed:
Some Quest players being stuck on the loading screen
Dark Matter Blast dealing the wrong damage to yourself

