Patch Notes 2/23/2023

GENERAL:

-pressing Alt+F4 will now exit in the game in most cases. If you find a case where it should be working and its not, let me know.

MENUS:

-Added the controls menu back to the pause menu alongside the game settings.

-removed the "check for controllers" from the game settings menu as it was depreciated

-changed the OK button to APPLY in the game settings menu

-you can now use escape or backspace to exit out the world map menus even if you joined with another controller type

-Fixed a bug where going to the map browser (such as choosing a map to host for multiplayer) and then going back would cause the keyboard to stop controlling the mouse.

INPUT:

-You can now override controller inputs in-game using the default keyboard controls, and icons should change accordingly. Should at least prevent people from getting stuck if their controller disconnects, although I would recommend exiting back to the menu and rejoining with the keyboard if that happens.

WORLD MAP:

-Fixed a crash when trying to select sector 2 in world 3 due to lack of a background. Will just show a black background for now instead of crashing.