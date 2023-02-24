2/24 Wonderland version update announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 10:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 02/24. It is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000
Benefit Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption
Free role experience this week
Agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Ge Yongming simulated the grievance camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon
[Add Activity]
● Theme activity - "Spirit of the Four Seasons"
The gift of the four seasons, dancing
Time: 2023/2/24-2023/3/17
Activity rules:
-
Collect the corresponding clothing of the character during the activity time to exchange for the exclusive hair color
-
Snow White - Fairy Spirit · Snow Reflecting Pink Spring Series, Su Qingli - Fairy Spirit · Dark Summer Series were obtained in the theme treasure box, and Nangong Yichen - Fairy Spirit · Sheng Xue Lindong were obtained in the Tianxuan treasure box
● "Breaking jade and casting new" time-limited exchange activity opened
Estimated exchange date: 2023/2/24-2023/3/23
Activity rules:
-
Collect the corresponding character's broken jade skin to consume the corresponding broken jade to exchange for upgraded skin
-
New value-added upgrade products Nie Xiaoqian - starry dots series, Aofeng - high-profile series, Su Qingli - white skirt reflects butterfly series, Nie Xiaoqian - starry dots fog, Nie Xiaoqian - Xinghe diamond weapon, Su Qingli - white skirt reflects butterfly light hair color, Aofeng - high-profile hair color
[New fitting room]
The exchange activity of broken jade added: Aofeng - the attention of the world series, Su Qingli - the white skirt reflects the butterfly series, Nie Xiaoqian - the starry dots series, Nie Xiaoqian - the star river into the diamond (weapon)
New theme treasure box: Snow - Fairy · Snow Reflecting Pink Spring Series, Su Qingli - Fairy · Dark Summer Series
Tianxuan Treasure Box: Nangong Yichen - Fairy Spirit · Sheng Xue Lindong Series
Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Suzhou Green Carp - Yellow Duck Series
Theme treasure box return: 1. Swimming pool party series (summer rain - croaking frog series, Jiahui - sweet orange series) 2. Star and moon gift series (He Ruoyao - Fantasy Night Sonata series, Shang Xiang - Yin Gui round dance series, Sikong Star - Qimeng Symphony series)
Balance adjustment
-
Reduced the cooldown time of the rolling of the Spirit Detective Guard Qingyu
-
Reduces the cooldown time of the main star of Soundprobe Snow White
-
Slightly increased the cooling time of the main star of the spirit scout Sikong Star
-
Slightly reduce the duration of skills in the field of simulating the grievance spirit eight-foot adult
-
Increase the duration of the simulation of the grievance eight feet adult two skill
[Problem repair]
-
Fixed the problem of false display of the price in the Ancient Coin Mall in the simulation of Grievance and Lucky Fashion
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal receipt of rewards when signing in for 20 days every day
-
Fixed the problem that the little spider released by the simulation skill of the spiteful spider did not move
-
Fixed the problem that the icon of the proud and beautiful dragon girl in the head picture frame of the Hualing Coin Mall was displayed incorrectly
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal door collision in church map
-
Fixed the problem that the special effect display was abnormal when using the main star skill to seal the door when the spirit scout Xiaobing was wearing the weapon - Huanlong Ice Crystal
-
Fixed the problem that Spirit Detective Snow White could not use the main star skill during the use of flashlight
-
Fixed the problem that Ling Tan Ning Caichen would suffer double damage when being attacked when using the main star skill
Changed files in this update