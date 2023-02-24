2/24 Wonderland version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10625798 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 02:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 10:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 02/24. It is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000

Benefit Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption

Free role experience this week

Agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Ge Yongming simulated the grievance camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon

[Add Activity]

● Theme activity - "Spirit of the Four Seasons"

The gift of the four seasons, dancing

Time: 2023/2/24-2023/3/17

Activity rules:

Collect the corresponding clothing of the character during the activity time to exchange for the exclusive hair color Snow White - Fairy Spirit · Snow Reflecting Pink Spring Series, Su Qingli - Fairy Spirit · Dark Summer Series were obtained in the theme treasure box, and Nangong Yichen - Fairy Spirit · Sheng Xue Lindong were obtained in the Tianxuan treasure box

● "Breaking jade and casting new" time-limited exchange activity opened

Estimated exchange date: 2023/2/24-2023/3/23

Activity rules:

Collect the corresponding character's broken jade skin to consume the corresponding broken jade to exchange for upgraded skin New value-added upgrade products Nie Xiaoqian - starry dots series, Aofeng - high-profile series, Su Qingli - white skirt reflects butterfly series, Nie Xiaoqian - starry dots fog, Nie Xiaoqian - Xinghe diamond weapon, Su Qingli - white skirt reflects butterfly light hair color, Aofeng - high-profile hair color

[New fitting room]

The exchange activity of broken jade added: Aofeng - the attention of the world series, Su Qingli - the white skirt reflects the butterfly series, Nie Xiaoqian - the starry dots series, Nie Xiaoqian - the star river into the diamond (weapon)

New theme treasure box: Snow - Fairy · Snow Reflecting Pink Spring Series, Su Qingli - Fairy · Dark Summer Series

Tianxuan Treasure Box: Nangong Yichen - Fairy Spirit · Sheng Xue Lindong Series

Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Suzhou Green Carp - Yellow Duck Series

Theme treasure box return: 1. Swimming pool party series (summer rain - croaking frog series, Jiahui - sweet orange series) 2. Star and moon gift series (He Ruoyao - Fantasy Night Sonata series, Shang Xiang - Yin Gui round dance series, Sikong Star - Qimeng Symphony series)

Balance adjustment

Reduced the cooldown time of the rolling of the Spirit Detective Guard Qingyu Reduces the cooldown time of the main star of Soundprobe Snow White Slightly increased the cooling time of the main star of the spirit scout Sikong Star Slightly reduce the duration of skills in the field of simulating the grievance spirit eight-foot adult Increase the duration of the simulation of the grievance eight feet adult two skill

[Problem repair]