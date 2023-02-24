- Aimer behaviour should no longer be wonky (and should work well on Mac touchpads unlike pre v0.8.28 builds)
- Dungeon Die can now properly buff up to +3 (instead of just +2)
- Perfect Forger displays the proper damage amount in its description
- Forge event should no longer occur if you've taken the forge in your custom loadout
Peglin update for 24 February 2023
v0.8.29 Hotfix Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
